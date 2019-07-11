Networks should have covered Trump
It is a sad day when on the anniversary of the creation our great country, which stands for our freedom, we are told what we can and cannot listen to. All the major networks that are considered to be the free speech of the country decided not to air 4th of July address so we could not hear for ourselves what the president was saying. All we received were biased opinions of the speech.
I am sorry to say that 2019 is the beginning of the end of our free speech. We are no longer allowed to hear the original speeches. We can make a difference by calling all of the networks expressing our disgust for not showing this beautiful recognition of how our country became to be the most powerful in the world.
Of course, as I am sure all you know, this country did not get great because of what men did. It became great because of what God did. All of the past achievements happened because our country held firmly to our solid foundation built upon the Word of God. It is my prayer that everyone keeps this country in their prayers.
Sharon Mayer
Rapid City
Column correct about death penalty
This Journal reader wants to thank Editor Kent Bush for his great column against the death penalty that was in the paper recently. Bush sums up many arguments that argue against the death penalty, including costs, ineffectiveness, and basic unfairness.
I think South Dakota's legislators should read over and think about the case against the death penalty that Bush delivers. There is one other argument against the death penalty being available here in South Dakota. Many other states (including North Dakota) have justice systems that have no death penalty. If the folks in North Dakota don't need a death penalty, I don't think South Dakota does either.
Thanks again to Kent Bush for his column against the death penalty.
David Nickel
Spearfish