Manage campus speech another way
House Bill 1087 addresses concerns that students at state universities feel censored from sharing their opinions. The bill tasks universities with hiring a balance of ideological viewpoints among its faculty.
Supporters of the bill acknowledge that an applicant can't be asked about or denied employment based on political leanings, which leaves only questionable options to glean such information. These are muddy legal waters and counterproductive to hiring the most qualified instructors.
The bill's sponsors admit that it was inspired by national trends and acknowledge there is no documented evidence of a widespread problem at South Dakota universities. That said, it would be naïve to assume that censorship doesn't exist. The current state of political discourse rewards such bad behavior, and no campus is immune. Every student's views deserve respect. Professors of all political persuasions have an academic responsibility to demand and model the civil debate of diverse ideas. Students should insist on nothing less. Administrators should hold faculty accountable to that standard and deal with infractions. Certainly that's preferable to legislating political thought.
Political diversity is an admirable goal, particularly for a legislative body that's been dominated by one political party for decades. Please consider a more measured approach.
Maureen Zimney
Rapid City
No tax money for reparations
I have never owned a slave, my parents did not own slaves, my grandparents never owned slaves, and my great-grandparents did not own slaves either. They were still in Ireland.
Should we not also seek reparations from all German Americans because Germany started WWII? How about all Japanese Americans for damages from WWII? How about the NAACP paying reparations to relatives of those Union soldiers who were killed in the Civil War? How about demanding reparations from those African nations that sold their citizens to slave owners throughout the world?
The biggest mistake America ever made was slavery. I would resent the use of my tax dollars to be paid to people in America who were never slaves themselves.
Jack Sayles
Custer