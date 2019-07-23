Pay for your ambulance service
Last week, the Sturgis City Council postponed ending emergencies services until Dec. 31 for those who refuse to pay their share. I heard a lot of complaints and anxiety from people living outside of Sturgis about having to pay another tax. These folks are getting free services from my taxes, and yet they voted down their own tax district to fund these services.
I don’t like having to pay taxes, especially to pay to support people who are unwilling to provide their own emergency services. People at the meeting expressed concern about the risk to people’s lives because there was no ambulance to assist them. Whose fault will that be? I suggest the 4,000 residents outside Sturgis who will be cut off in December think hard about how they are going to raise $60,000 needed on an annual basis.
Sturgis residents like me can no longer afford to absorb this tax. If you do not want to pay for these services then do not expect someone else to pay for you. I am retired and living on a limited income so either vote to tax yourselves, or go without these services starting on Dec. 31, 2019.
Brent Cox
Sturgis
Immigrants good for the economy
You have free articles remaining.
In 1927, at the age of 23, my father-in-law, Giacomo Panerio, fled to the U.S. to escape Mussolini’s Blackshirts, who forcefully recruited members to their party by beatings, house-burnings, or killings. He said his goodbyes and set sail. That very night, the posse arrived with torches at his mother’s door, but left when they found he’d departed.
Giacomo became Jim, learned English, and worked in the Lead mine. He returned to marry and bring his wife here. Together they toiled, saved, and raised two honest, hard-working, well-educated children. I am proud that my country, in spite of many who weren’t welcoming, was willing to take in “[the] tired, [the] poor and [the] huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.”
Seeking asylum remains legal here, in spite of the fears of some. Immigrants bless our society and our economy. They often take jobs others reject. They are almost twice as likely as the native born to become entrepreneurs (Harvard Business Review, Oct. 27, 2016); and their presence brings a healthy cultural diversity.
Occupants of a burning building have a right to escape. A moral country has a moral imperative to help. Except for Native Americans, we all descend from immigrants.
Carol Panerio
Rapid City