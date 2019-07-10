Urge Congress to fight climate crisis
Today, we are witnessing a significant terminology change from climate change to climate crisis. Glacial melt, species extinction, severe weather events, and stresses on wildlife and communities are all increasing and beginning to dominate the news.
Nearly a year ago, climatologists told us we are approximately 12 years away from a climate threshold, a loud and credible warning that we must act quickly to avoid severe consequences. So, I, like many others, am simply baffled at our government’s lack of action. Today, we also see visionary people, communities and industries taking positive actions to mitigate human-caused climate change, so there is hope. However, a bipartisan, market-based bill in the House of Representatives, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) currently sits in the House Ways and Means, Energy and Commerce, and Foreign Affairs committees. What is the delay? Even China is moving to close coal-fired power plants and supporting the development and sale of electric vehicles.
The world is aware of the crisis and implementing solutions. What is the problem with our federal government? Please consider communicating with your member of Congress to express your concerns about the climate crisis before it is too late.
Harold Arns
Box Elder
You have free articles remaining.
Compromise is not a dirty word
Compromise is a dirty word in politics. I don't know when the political mantra became "my way or the highway," but I find it completely ridiculous. We the people, elect officials whose platforms best fit our views. Then we send them on their way to office and expect they will stay true to their promises.
It's not an unfair expectation, but an expectation nonetheless. The reality is issues are far too complicated for one idea to be the only answer. If you examine your own life, how far would you get without compromise? Just look at decisions with a spouse, child or other family member. Issues can get complicated. I would bet if you're unyielding in this manner, you're probably living in isolation of some form. We handcuff our elected officials expecting them to see things only one way. We crucify them with words like hypocrite, crooked and deceitful when they don't. How naive or arrogant to think anything of substance gets done in this realm.
I had a person suggest to me that gridlock is good since we have too many regulations now. I say, the world is ever changing. Examining, discussing and adapting with the understanding not one idea is the answer is compromise.
Kent Hersey
Hill City