Goodwin forsakes American values
Mr. Goodwin, your obsequious defense of the president's tweets and his actions are straight from the Trump playbook and disheartening to read. Trump is not the victim as he daily claims, but the perpetrator.
He has told thousands of lies and disparaged actual patriots with vile and hateful remarks with his tweets in front of crowds of his base supporters at his rallies, to the press, and at meetings. He cozies up with dictators and authoritarian thugs while insulting our allies. He tramples on our institutions.
Mr. Goodwin, you claim to serve all of the citizens of South Dakota, but your own hateful rhetoric contributes to the spread of division and lies. You accuse the four Congresswomen you referenced and others who would criticize Trump’s words, actions and the direction this country is taking as anti-American and even treasonous. Treason?
Public dissent and protest go back to the founding fathers. It is as American as apple pie. Please return to civility. Most South Dakotans want to see our legislators work across party lines to accomplish goals that make our state and country a safe, healthy and thriving place for all people. Let’s all work to find common ground.
Mary Boots
Custer
'In God We Trust' law about politics
There is more to the “In God We Trust” law than what meets the eye. South Dakota Senate Bill 55 (2019), Section 2 reads, “For any lawsuit brought or any complaint filed against a school district... the attorney general shall provide legal representation at no cost to the school district.”
There was no money provided to the schools to put up the signs, yet the schools had to spend money to comply with the state law — a law that will get them sued. This law redistributes money from educators to attorneys. This is a complete and utter waste of valuable time and resources that could otherwise be used to help South Dakota educational systems.
I am a proud graduate of Stevens High School in Rapid City, South Dakota. I believe that some of the best teachers in the nation are in South Dakota, yet South Dakota is in the bottom five in the nation for teacher pay. This isn’t about God. This isn’t about patriotism. This is about self-serving elected officials riding the wake of political polarization. Forcing religious beliefs on others is un-American. South Dakota teachers and students deserve better.
Abigail Ryan
Rapid City