Innuendo on Scott misleading
A Sunday Journal article "Ward 4 runoff gets heated" says "In his letter, Lehman also criticized Scott for what he calls ‘conflict of interest votes that benefited her employer Pete Lien and Sons.’" This statement could not be further from the truth. I served five years on the city council with Amanda Scott, and the times when a contract with Pete Lien and Sons was to be voted on, Amanda always reminded the council that Pete lien and Sons was her employer and that she would not be voting on the issue. She properly excused herself from the vote after full disclosure.
I read candidate Lehman's letter to the Ward 4 voters and what he has done, as he footnoted, is assume that the Bill Paying resolution at each city council meeting is the same as awarding a contract. The resolution is a vote for all of the bills currently owed by the city. Individual bills are not voted on separately.
It appears this misunderstanding and innuendo was meant to discredit Amanda. We do not need character assassination based upon false information a part municipal elections.
Jerome Wright
Rapid City
Government needs the babies
Why doesn't the church allow birth control courtesy of the government? Because they see women as their factories, supplying them with people they can use for their own interests -- money and power. If they only had two children, it would just be replacement, so having more is helping the state, not the family. Who will do the dirty work that keeps things humming?
When they can't find a job that pays a living wage, they head for the recruiting office. Young and healthy, that's what they want. Think I'm wrong? Think again.
The government doesn't mind sending our babies all over the world to protect whoever or whatever they want. And send the dead ones home if they find the bodies. They call it patriotism. Women using birth control for whatever reason? No, No, No, No, No. That requires five Nos. Not even to save our lives? I'm 88 years old, and I think it high time something changes before they go too far and make our planet unlivable. That requires a president who has morals and not a man who considers women to have no rights at all.
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City