Democratic Party needs to change
With the resignation of the South Dakota Democratic Party’s chair and executive director, I believe we have an opportunity to excel. When I went to Pierre, I nominated my Native American colleagues for leadership positions in the House. The single largest and most reliable Democratic voting block is our brothers and sisters on the nine nations in the state, and our brothers and sisters of native ancestry.
I serve with several young leaders from Indian Country and frankly it’s time they get the opportunity to lead the party; not have a “seat at the table.” And that means that all Democrats should stand behind them and does all we can to make them and our party successful. To those who argue we need “experienced" leaders, I argue that the way we’ve been doing things hasn’t been working that well considering that we’ve gone from a blue state to a bright red one without a single Democrat elected to statewide office and Republican super-majorities in the Legislature by operating the way we always have.
The greatest Democrat from South Dakota was Sen. George McGovern who said, “it is hazardous and I believe counterproductive to become frozen in time by an obsession with past wrongs and errors.”
Rep. Michael Saba
Hartford
Park fee hikes unfair to bikers
Concerning the rate increases for state parks in South Dakota, I cannot believe that motorcycle rates are doubling from $10 to $20.
Motorcycles probably have less effect on the rides in the parks than any other vehicle. This is obviously directed to the hundreds if not thousands of motorcyclists that come up every summer.
Looks like discrimination to me.
Steve Knowles
Blue Springs, Missouri