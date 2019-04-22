Many of us will celebrate another Earth Day on April 22. The very first Earth Day in 1970 was actually organized by Wisconsin’s Senator Gaylord Nelson in an effort to clean up the environment after concerns were raised about a large oil spill off the coast of California in 1969.
Unfortunately, today we are facing a significantly larger problem, a global threat to the environment and all of humanity in the form of anthropogenic climate change. Studies conducted by the World Bank predict that up to 143 million people will have to relocate to different areas due to climate change and other natural disaster within the next 30 years, a problem that will surely impact immigration in the United States.
The Pontifical Academy of Sciences tells us, “We are dangerously warming the planet ... we put ourselves at grave risk of massive crop failures, new and re-emerging infectious diseases, heat extremes, droughts, mega-storms, floods, and sharply rising sea levels.”
Their concerns are echoed by the Evangelical Climate Initiative who remind us that, “when God made humanity he commissioned us to exercise stewardship over the earth and its creatures. Climate change is the latest evidence of our failure to exercise proper stewardship, and constitutes a critical opportunity for us to do better” (Gen. 1:26-28).
Concerns about our failure to act on human caused climate change can also be found in declarations by Islamic, Jewish, Buddhist and several other faith communities. Additionally, scientific studies conducted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Fourth National Climate Assessment not only corroborate the concerns of the religious communities but warn us about the extremely serious consequences we will certainly face.
In fact, the Yale Program on Climate Change indicates that “68 percent of Americans, with majorities in every state and every congressional district, support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and using the money to reduce other taxes.”
Numerous grass root movements such as the Citizen’s Climate Lobby (CCL) have proposed and actively supported solutions for years, and today there is a movement in Congress to act in an effort to mitigate the effects of climate change, and perhaps even restore the health of the environment for future generations. After years of effort, Congress and grass roots organizations working together have created the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). There are currently 29 cosponsors of the bill in the House of Representatives, and the Citizen’s Climate Lobby chapters in South Dakota are urging Rep. Dusty Johnson to seriously consider becoming one of the cosponsors.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is very similar to the actions deemed necessary by thousands of economist across the spectrum who are calling for a robust price on carbon. Now, if the money collected by carbon fees were returned to households, as proposed in H.R. 763, the economy of the United States would actually benefit. A study completed by the Regional Economics Modeling, Inc., predicts the bill will lead to nearly a 90 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2050 while saving lives and improving the health of people in the United States. They also predict the creation of nearly 2.1 million new jobs.
Of course, predictions are debatable, but the consequences of taking no action are horrific and demand that we act and act now. Grass root movements can be powerful, and I urge everyone to call on their representatives and senators to strongly consider supporting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Don’t let another Earth Day pass by without expressing your concerns for the environment and well-being of future generations.