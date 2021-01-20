MORICI: Antitrust case against Facebook is bad policy

Data mining

The most fundamental problems with Facebook and Google, which faces a Justice Department and two state suits, Apple, which is fending off a class-action suit, and Twitter, which recently was fined by the European Union, are how they may mine and use personal data and treat businesses who sell products and advertise on their platforms.

Amazon, for example, is notorious for harvesting data about businesses, which often must sell on its platform to survive, and creating competing products. It coaxes small firms into acquisition talks, only to obtain their proprietary information and mount strategies to drive them out of business.

Facebook is in reputational hell for enabling Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but such grievances would not be resolved by spinning off Instagram and WhatsApp.

The FTC approved Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram in 2012, when it was only a photo and video sharing service and WhatsApp in 2014, when it was only a text messaging and voice over the internet service. Since then, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook have integrated back end functions—servers, software and networking—making the three difficult and costly to disentangle.