MORICI: Biden has more room to spend than conservatives might like

Biden won’t be able to run $3 trillion annual deficits, but he can likely get away with doubling Trump’s $1 trillion pre-pandemic shortfall long after stimulus spending is no longer needed.

Without new taxes, the cost of Biden’s campaign promises ranging from broad expansion of the Affordable Care Act to breakneck spending on green energy projects is about $10 trillion over 10 years.

With central banks likely to keep interest rates low, financing $1 trillion a year in additional debt won’t have quite the same negative consequences as during the second half of the 20th Century. But the wrong kind of spending or unwise regulations can discourage work, skew capital to unproductive uses, and significantly drag on growth and wages.

Cost-saving projects