MORICI: Biden may face inflation sooner than he thinks

The $900 billion stimulus package authorized in the closing days of the Trump administration, the additional $1.9 trillion proposed by Biden and his other priorities, such a multiyear infrastructure program and expanding the Affordable Care Act, will require even more debt and printing money.

Very little of the new debt or money will be backed by new productive assets or a larger economy. Real gross domestic product will not rebound to pre-pandemic levels much before early 2022. A lot of capital assets—vacant office buildings, aircraft and the like—won’t be needed again for several years and have lower intrinsic value now than before the pandemic.