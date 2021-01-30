MORICI: Biden needs bold strategy to reimagine the economy

Thin majorities in Congress offer President Joe Biden the opportunity to be bold. He can challenge moderate Republicans with ideas that would boost employment and incomes as the economy recovers and in years to come.

The recent employment reports indicate the need for more stimulus but another round of checks for all households that earn less than $150,000 is wrongheaded.

Folks who work from home or whose jobs have been otherwise insulated from shutdowns have not suffered large income losses. For most, another check would likely be saved, used to pay down debt or spent, not on necessities, but rather mostly on gadgets and furnishings that are often imported.

Million scrapping by

That doesn’t create enough jobs for the emerging army of 5 million permanently unemployed and the millions more scrapping along in part-time work.

Those folks are running out of savings, maxing out credit cards, and facing evictions. Targeted aid to those in severe distress—much greater than $2,000 per household—would be spent on food, rent and necessities that create more demand for U.S.-produced goods and services.