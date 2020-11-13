MORICI: Biden remains vague on pandemic, climate change plans

The sorry stories of GM and Ford are repeated across the industrial and materials sector. Technology companies have risen to about 40% of the S&P 500 from just 21% seven years ago, whereas the former are around 12%.

Dominance in high tech will be the final battlefield for economic supremacy with China.

We subsidize R&D and innovation through the tax structure. The benefits are similar to those offered by China. Beijing sets out a broad plan but lets the entrepreneurs target domestic and international market opportunities. And the founders of Alibaba, Huawei and others are able to get rich without ridicule and political recrimination.

U.S. private equity invests in startups to reap big capital gains when those go public or are bought out by Big Tech. Now Mr. Biden, if his campaign promises are to be believed, wants to tax capital gains at a top rate of 39.6% plus the 3.8% excise tax on investment income. Add a wealth tax, higher taxes on corporate profits, estate taxes, taxing heirs on unrealized gains and California’s top levy of 13.3%, why would anyone risk a nickel on innovation?

Democrats in the House want to limit Big Tech from buying startups and perhaps bust them up altogether.