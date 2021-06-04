MORICI: Biden’s tax policies would hurt investment, jobs and innovation

For family businesses, the bite would be particularly onerous. Biden wants to both tax capital gains at death and to levy the estate tax. That would impose a death tax on many businesses of more than 70%.

In most cases, it would simply be too expensive to buy enough life insurance on the founder and spouse to cover these taxes, and those would force the sale of many car dealerships, general contractors and other decent-sized businesses. Their children could be left without jobs in family enterprises and certainly wondering why Mom and Dad worked so hard to build a legacy.

In the high-tech sector, venture capitalists gamble on startups promising to solve tough engineering problems. Often the goal is a big payout from an initial public offering or by selling out to a behemoth like Google GOOG, +0.76%, Amazon AMZN, -0.14% or General Motors GM, +0.57% with the proceeds taxed at preferential capital-gains rates.

Locked in capital

Entrepreneurs are good at spotting consumer interests and solving tough design problems. They lack Elon Musk’s flair for marketing or Tim Cook’s skills at government-business and international diplomacy. Higher capital-gains taxes would encourage founders to hold on to to businesses longer than their broader management skills warrant.