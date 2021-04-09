MORICI: Biden's policies won't help as much as he thinks

A good deal of U.S. innovation is by small startups, funded first by venture capitalists and then initial public offerings. Many fail but those that succeed yield huge capital gains for investors when their stocks go public and get preferential tax treatment—that’s how we counter China’s massive R&D subsidies.

Taxing capital

Biden and congressional Democrats want to dramatically boost taxes on capital gains. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden even wants to tax those annually—making untenable investments in startups that are succeeding, growing in value but not yet ready to go public.