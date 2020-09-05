MORICI: COVID-19’s will force universities to reinvent themselves, lower prices

The bad news for many faculty is once course content is perfected the Caruso Effect takes over. Before the famed opera singer, most cities had local performers and music halls but his career coincided with the commercialization of the phonograph. Suddenly, stars at the Metropolitan Opera and Vaudevillians at the Palace in New York could be heard everywhere—again and again.

Caruso even had his own brand of olive oil.

Radio and talking motion pictures followed. The likes of Nelson Eddy and Jannette MacDonald, Maurice Chevalier and Al Jolson turned Vaudeville theaters into movie houses and displaced less-famous performers.

Similarly, most biology departments would be challenged to match the production quality and teaching value of Eric Landers’s Introduction to Biology at MIT—it already reaches over 130,000 students per semester.

Most universities have lagged terribly at exploiting technology for instruction and been reluctant to outsource the standardized content such as in 101 courses.

The startup costs for truly high-quality, engaging content is terribly high. Once a course is substantially automated, it can be offered again and again with low costs for updating, but the saving can only be accomplished by eliminating tenured faculty.