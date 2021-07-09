MORICI: Half measures won’t do in the competition with China

China poses the single greatest security challenge to the United States and our democratic allies, but President Joe Biden too often embraces half measures inadequate to the economic, diplomatic and military competition. All that plays too well into Beijing’s hand.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made clear that America objects to China’s mercantilist policies that weaken Western economies and stifle opportunities for our workers; to its gross human-rights abuses against Muslims in Xinjiang and democracy advocates in Hong Kong; and to the militarization of large swaths of the South China Sea and threatening actions toward Taiwan.

Biden seeks to gird the U.S. economy with industrial policies embedded in his infrastructure plan. However, the funds allocated to the semiconductor industry and manufacturing pale by comparison to the all-government support Beijing bestows on Huawei and other national champions in the solar, electric vehicle and other industries.

Defenseless

As China and Russia muscle up, Biden offers the Pentagon a declining share of U.S. GDP that won’t keep up with inflation. And he bowed on defense to the hard left, who give priority to climate change and social justice ahead of national security, by passing over Michele Flournoy for defense secretary.