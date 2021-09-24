MORICI: Learning the right lessons from Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, America took a terrible humiliation, but greater perils await if we take the wrong lessons from this debacle.

We went into Afghanistan to destroy al Qaeda and depose the Taliban. In the process, we took on nation building and inevitably, this was defined as establishing a Western liberal democracy and improving the status of women.

Parallels with Iraq

The objectives were similar in Iraq—where considerable progress has been accomplished. Its constitution requires an independent judiciary and rule of law, civilian control of the military and that at least 25% of parliamentarians be women.

Since 2004, Iraq has had four successful transitions of power. The United States maintains a small troop presence, though its role has been redefined to a support mission to give political cover to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Both countries are rife with sectarian conflict, but in Iraq, the American-led coalition wholly defeated Saddam Hussein.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban took refuge in Pakistan. Our military needed access to landlocked Afghanistan through Pakistan and could not violate Islamabad by tracking down and fully squashing the Taliban on its territory.