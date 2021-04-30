MORICI: Replace income tax with something simpler

Businesses and institutions would pay a fixed tax rate on receipts less their outlays for materials, software and equipment, rent and so forth. This subtraction would avoid the double taxation of intermediate goods and services used to make other products as they move through the supply chain to final users.

By taxing goods and services instead of individual income, a VAT would end forever the requirement that ordinary citizens—even those with investment income—keep tedious records and file income-tax returns.

For businesses, it would eliminate headaches with valuing inventories, depreciating buildings and machines and qualifying for special breaks, and save billions in accounting costs and legal fees.

By taxing goods and services at the point of sale, it would end the problem of finding ways to tax activities that U.S. firms park offshore to avoid U.S. taxes.

Overall, businesses and institutions would file much simpler tax returns.

What rate would be required