MORICI: Republicans shouldn’t be so cocky about the midterms

The conventional wisdom is that midterms are a referendum on the incumbent president but most presidents eligible for another term win re-election—no matter how poorly their party faired in prior congressional contests. But midterms do offer voters an opportunity to rein in presidents who often act as if they have a mandate to impose radical change when they don’t.

Americans are a much more moderate and cautious people than the tropism of the left and right wings of the Democratic and Republican parties and excitable media analysts.

The math

Since political parties emerged in the 1820s, the party of the incumbent president has lost seats in the House in 34 of 36 midterm elections. The opposing party has gained an average of 34 seats, and the GOP needs to pick up four to capture a majority.

Just before the Afghanistan debacle, House Democratic Campaign Chairman Sean Maloney circulated polling data to his members that showed them trailing by six points in battleground districts.

The GOP controls the redistricting process for 187 seats and Democrats only 75 with the remaining mostly in the hands of independent commissions. After Afghanistan, Biden won’t be much of an asset on the campaign trail, and Vice President Kamala Harris appears politically inept and often acerbic.