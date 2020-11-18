MORICI: Skilled labor will be the key to economic recovery

Many workers displaced last spring and summer earned modest incomes in public facing services and cannot be expected to take jobs in the construction trades, coding software or building websites without substantial retraining assistance — especially of the sort that public adult education is ill equipped to provide.

This fall and winter the pink slips are more highly concentrated among professional workers — lawyers, bankers, engineers, technicians and managers — with job skills specialized to industries that are contracting. They are potentially more mobile than low-wage workers, but mortgages and student debt can make them reluctant to endure many months of retraining and to move families.

The official unemployment rate at 6.9% greatly understates the problem, because government statisticians face challenges counting the truly unemployed and many folks have quit looking. The Peterson Institute estimates it’s closer to 8.4%, it may be higher and sending the states some cash to tide them over and extending unemployment benefits, though essential, is hardly enough.

Without getting everyone back to work, the economy won’t be able to reasonably pay for green technologies and climate change abatement or create expanded opportunities for minorities and women without stealing those from others — a zero sum game that will inflame national divisions.