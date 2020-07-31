MORICI: The urgency of America’s jobs crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The economy could accomplish a full recovery within a few years but policies to address the COVID-19 have been shortsighted. Emergency federal jobless benefits are scheduled to run out this month and without another stimulus bill, a double dip recession is possible.

Early on, President Trump had lots of help from Speaker Pelosi, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio denying the dangers posed by the virus but as events unfolded, he continued to eschew good public health advice. We lack a coherent national framework similar to those in Europe for testing, contact tracing and social distancing.

European governments were more patient about reopening than the U.S. states, infections peaked on the continent in early April and have fallen steadily. Here new cases fell initially and then accelerated up to new highs. We are getting the second wave continental Europe avoided.

This time, governors are more inclined to tough it out, but what they decide may not matter much. In the seven states that did not enforce stay-home orders in April, visits to retail and recreational businesses fell almost as much as in those with lockdowns.