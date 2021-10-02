MORICI: Western water crisis demands a strong federal-state response

With globalization, California grows 80% of the world’s almonds, but now the lack of water is forcing farmers to abandon orchards.

In Arizona, Nevada and elsewhere in the West, water has been more effectively conserved by municipalities through higher water rates and novel technologies but with populations rapidly growing, these have limits.

San Diego draws 10% of its water from the Carlsberg Desalinization Plant. But that is hardly a generalizable solution, because the process is terribly energy intensive and the byproduct of salt and other minerals potentially causes significant environmental damage if dumped back into the ocean.

The more frequent solution has been to shift water allocations from farms to households and businesses, and this supports the region’s tourism, high-tech activities and manufacturing renaissance. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel are planning chip factories for Arizona.

While those industries may be higher valued-added propositions and create desirable jobs for Western states, the impact on the national food supply and economy could be wrenching. The overall economic cost to the nation imposed by high grocery prices and importing more food could easily outweigh the regional benefits.

Federal-state partnership