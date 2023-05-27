Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Public safety is priority one of local government. Rapid City’s future is bright, but only if we keep the peace and maintain law and order. To ensure we remain a safe place to raise a family, let’s consider the following common-sense priorities.

Enforce the law and pursue greater accountability

We must commit to enforce the law. When we dismiss minor infractions they often grow into larger ones. We’ve seen other communities allow theft to go unchallenged, vandalism to occur unenforced, and parks taken over by tent cities. Subsequently, the same communities often see a rise in illegal drug use, violent crime, and a sense of lawlessness. Not here. Even as we grow, this can not be our story. Everyone is welcome here, but crime is not.

Our commitment to enforce the law is one end of the equation, the other is the criminal justice system. We’ve seen a shift toward diversion in recent years. While it may be appropriate in some cases, such as first-time, low-level offenders, it can also have other consequences, such as allowing multiple repeat-offenders to go free to commit more crime. None of us want to live where that’s the norm. It will take leaders at all levels working together to pursue greater accountability and make things better.

Increase deterrence

When you’re driving and spot a police car, what do you do? If you’re like me, you check your speed and tap the brakes. That’s the power of deterrence. To help Rapid City be even safer, we need to increase police presence throughout the city. We’re not talking about a cop on every corner, we’re talking about being visible in strategic places at the right times to help deter crime before it happens.

The challenge is we are down by about 20 police officers. Even more, it takes about 9-12 months to get a new officer trained and ready to serve. As we continue to recruit and retain quality officers, we need to explore other ways to boost presence in key areas. One idea is to implement a city park ranger program. This role would bring more official presence to our parks to ensure they are a safe place for all. The uniformed rangers would be empowered with code enforcement authority, equipped to look after our 1700 acres of park space, and serve as eyes and ears with a direct line to law enforcement. I suggest piloting a program focusing on the bike path and a few key parks. If successful, we can expand it to more parks and help relieve some pressure off of our police so they can focus on other critical areas.

Add jail beds and effective treatment

Jails and prisons play a significant role in accountability. Locally, we’ve been at or near capacity for several years. Not only due to a rise in criminal activity, but also due to a rise in population and other factors. Barring a significant decline in crime, that leaves us with two options: add more space or divert more offenders. This has been a growing issue for our community and will only get worse unless we get serious about adding space.

There’s no doubt a driving force behind much of our crime are drugs and alcohol. In fact, Chief Hedrick testified to state lawmakers in January 2023 that repeat drug-offenders, in particular those who use methamphetamine, are often responsible for the spike in crime, and especially violent crime. He also noted that having too few rehabilitation resources and not enough jail space compounds the issue.

We need more effective treatment options. This is why we must partner with the state and service providers to pursue effective rehabilitation and mental health services West River. The good news is we have outstanding leaders like Chief Hedrick and Sheriff Mueller who are ready to work with other local and state leaders to tackle this issue head-on.

Support those who serve

Those who serve on the front lines deserve our appreciation, respect, and support. Rapid City has a proud tradition of supporting our police, fire, and military heroes. That commitment should remain strong as we move forward. Not just with our words, but with our actions. We do this by providing competitive pay and benefits and equipping them with the resources needed to do their job and make it home safely. Let’s also continue to express our gratitude for those who serve and lift them up in prayer.

Promote stronger families

Public safety begins in the heart and in the home. The fact is, law enforcement often deal with the symptoms of our cultural issues, and they need our help. This is why we must promote stronger families, teach right from wrong, and instill a sense of purpose in the next generation. Children need to be safe, feel nurtured, have boundaries, and know they belong. When they do, they thrive—and so does our community. When they don’t, they face an uphill climb that statistically leads to turmoil, addiction, or criminal activity.

We need parents to be engaged in their children’s lives. Even more, we need fathers to be present and active. Fatherlessness is a driving factor in many of our social challenges and has a significant impact on our community. This must change.

Rapid City is filled with potential. Let’s seek to grow better, not just bigger. This begins by prioritizing public safety and ensuring this remains a safe place to raise a family. Our future depends on it.

Jason Salamun serves on the City Council in Rapid City.