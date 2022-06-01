SALAMUN: Uncommon times call for common sense priorities

The next decade and beyond will be transformative for Rapid City and the surrounding area. The migration surge from other states, arrival of the B-21, and ongoing economic development efforts will continue to bring thousands of new people to the region. The question isn’t whether or not we will grow, it’s whether or not it will be smart and healthy growth. Will growth happen to us or will we work together to get out in front of it?

Here are a handful of common sense priorities for these uncommon times. They may not be exhaustive, but hopefully they’re helpful as we navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

Plant strong roots

Healthy growth requires strong roots. We’re only as strong as the vision and values we share. Let’s strive to be a vibrant community where families flourish, children thrive, neighbors are respected, freedoms are enjoyed, adventures are taken, and faith and hope are alive and well. This is solid ground to grow from and it’s what makes our community so special.

Strengthen public safety

We’re grateful for those who serve on the front lines and work to keep the peace. They confront the symptoms of our social issues—and they need our help. To prepare for tomorrow we need to boost staffing levels today. For example, it takes 9-12 months for new hires in law enforcement to get trained and ready to serve. Rather than play catch up to growth, let’s hire ahead and be ready for it. This approach also increases police presence throughout the city which could help deter more crime. This won’t solve all our issues, and more can be done to better support public safety, but hiring ahead is a good start.

Promote economic development

We should not only seek peace in our city, but also seek its prosperity. A robust and diverse economy is the rising tide that raises all ships. It helps keep taxes in check, creates jobs, and lifts people out of poverty. Rapid City is an emerging hub of innovation and technology. Our pioneering spirit helped make this one of the best places in the nation to grow a business. That’s a story that should be told boldly, creatively, and often. Let’s build on that to attract new businesses and industries to the area while supporting the ones already here. We appreciate the impact leading industries like tourism, agriculture, healthcare, small business, and the military have on our region. As we work to grow more branches on our economic tree, they should continue to have our strong support.

Better fund infrastructure

Housing is a clear challenge and one way a city can help is by investing more in infrastructure. It connects a community and is critical to strategic growth. From streets to fire stations to parks and more, it’s essential we budget more for capital improvement projects (CIP). How do we pay for it? Currently, one cent of sales tax splits 42% to vision funds and 58% to CIP. One idea is to adjust the vision fund allocation and direct more toward our infrastructure budget. As Rapid City grows so does the vision fund. The upside is there’s margin to prioritize infrastructure improvements and still have vision funds available for quality of life projects.

Invest in the next generation

The better our educational opportunities, the better our community. One purpose of education is to prepare the next generation of leaders and talent. This is why we need well-led schools, well-equipped teachers, and well-taught students. What if every high school student had a marketable skill upon graduation? What if we better promoted and valued the opportunities found in the trades? What if we kept more of the talent produced at our outstanding colleges and universities? The answers to these questions, along with our South Dakota work ethic, will ensure our future workforce are prepared for what’s to come.

These priorities aren’t possible without everyone doing their part. Plato stated, “This city is what it is because our citizens are what they are.” For our community to pursue our potential we need you to pursue yours. Care for your loved ones, invest in your community, and make the most of the life the Good Lord gave you. When you do, we all win.

Jason Salamun serves on the City Council in Rapid City.