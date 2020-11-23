SALAMUN: We should mask by choice, not by force

One of my concerns about a heavy-handed approach is it may produce unintended consequences. Law enforcement has their hands full, tensions are already high, and we could create an environment where well-meaning citizens turn against one another. That's the last thing we need. There's no perfect solution, and we won't gain 100% compliance, but my hope is that we pursue the most successful outcome. Rather than come down with the hammer of mandates and lockdowns, let's use other tools in the toolbox and aim for cooperation.

I believe in Rapid City. We have caring citizens who are doing their best. The spirit of independence is strong here; so is the spirit of cooperation. As elected officials, we strive to balance public policy with public health for the public good—all within the guardrails of the public's rights. Let's allow the public an opportunity to live responsibly, act respectfully, and practice situational awareness.

This pandemic is heartbreaking. I can hear the exhaustion and frustration in the voices of caregivers, teachers, and front line workers. I can see the confusion and anxiety in the eyes of children and teenagers (and parents). I can sense the tension and despair in our community and beyond. And sadly, we have loved ones and neighbors suffering from this virus. I wish simply passing a city law would make it all go away.