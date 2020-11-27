SBA honors tribal entrepreneurs during Native American Heritage Month

The rich and vibrant culture of Native Americans is deeply woven in the fabric of the United States, and the history of innovation and entrepreneurship remains rooted in tribal communities. To honor this storied legacy, President Donald Trump designated November as Native American Heritage Month, saying: “As business owners, artists, teachers, writers, courageous members of our Armed Forces, and so much more, their contributions to our society are cause for celebration and appreciation by all Americans. This month, as we honor the heritage of Native American Tribes and people, we resolve to support their legacy and communities for generations to come.”

In the U.S. today, more than 54 percent of Native Americans live in rural areas and 273,000 businesses are Native-owned. In recent years, Native Americans have had an increased impact on national business development as operations owned by Native Americans grew by 15 percent between 2007 to 2012, according to the most recent data.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is committed to the health and success of tribal entrepreneurial development and is working aggressively to increase access to funding and opportunities for rural Native American-owned small businesses.