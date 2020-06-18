With reforms, the WTO Is worth saving

COVID-19 may prove a hinge in history for the West’s supply chain dependence on China but not for globalization as a whole. Western companies may develop duel sources for many critical components and final products sourced in China, but other locations in Asia and Mexico offer low wages and opportunities for regulatory arbitrage too.

As President Trump and Joe Biden, compete to convince voters who would be tougher on China, they miss a critical reality. Voters from both political parties increasingly support foreign trade—it’s China they distrust. The key to their hearts and minds is to compel China to play by the rules or boot it from the WTO altogether.

Advocates of the appeasement—a.k.a. engagement dating back to the normalization of relations during the Nixon era and through Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama—would have America pursue blind multilateralism and lose.

The Trump Administration will learn in its confrontation with the World Health Organization that the Europeans may share American suspicions about Beijing but they lack the stomach to force an investigation that truly embarrasses China over its lack of transparency and the WHO’s complicity in the COVID-19 crisis.