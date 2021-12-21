Oral arguments in Mount Rushmore fireworks lawsuit scheduled for Jan. 12 in St. Louis

Oral arguments from both parties involved in a federal lawsuit that will determine if fireworks will light up the sky above Mount Rushmore during the Fourth of July 2022 celebration will be heard Jan. 12 by a three-panel judge in St. Louis.

The Clerk’s Office of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said the case is the second on the docket for Jan. 12, where both sides will be allotted 15 minutes for oral arguments before a three-judge panel.

Noem had asked the Biden Administration to uphold a Memorandum of Agreement between the National Park Service and the state regarding the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. After the permit for the 2021 celebration was denied, Noem sued in federal court.

In June, a federal judge rejected Gov. Kristi Noem's efforts to force the National Park Service to grant the state permission to shoot fireworks from Mount Rushmore National Memorial to celebrate Independence Day this year.

The state then appealed that judgement to the Eighth Circuit Court.

Defendants in the case are Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the National Park Service.

Last September, 16 states attorneys general filed a brief in the lawsuit in support of Noem's efforts.

A decision by the three-judge panel is expected at a later date following the oral arguments.