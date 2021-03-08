Oral Roberts dashes SDSU's tourney hopes

The teams exchanged the lead 12 times in the first 15 minutes of action until Oral Roberts switched out of its traditional man-to-man defense, implementing a 2-3 zone that halted the SDSU offense en route to a 9-0 run. That spurt gave the Golden Eagles control of the game and they never trailed the rest of the way.

It wasn't without a tremendous Jackrabbit rally, however. SDSU trailed by seven points with 4:52 left and chipped away, but every time it got close, the Golden Eagles had an answer.

Trailing by five in the final 90 seconds, Scheierman drew a foul and converted two free throws. Charlie Easley stole a pass in the backcourt and Wilson scored on a putback to draw the Jacks within one, 83-82.

ORU's Kareem Thompson answered with a 3-pointer from the corner as the shot clock was winding down, but Alex Arians responded with a deep triple of his own, and the Jacks were again down one, 86-85, with 24 seconds left.

Obanor scored on a dunk to put ORU back up three, but Scheierman was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He knocked down all three at the stripe to tie the game with nine seconds remaining, setting the stage for Obanor's heroics.