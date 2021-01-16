Orediggers pull away to beat Hardrockers

After hitting just 7-of-32 from the field in the first two quarters, the Hardrockers started find their shooting eye, led by two 3-pointrers each by juniors Ryan Weiss and Anna Combalia. Senior Michaela Shaklee also nailed a trey.

Combalia's second 3 was a high bank at the buzzer to make it a 44-42 game going into the fourth.

The Hardrockers, however, might have run out of steam in the final 10 minutes as the Orediggers scored the first 11 points of the quarter, highlighted by five points from Liz Holter and four from Megan Van de Graaf.

Weiss hit her fifth 3-pointer of the game and Melissa Johnstone added a basket to cut the lead back down to nine with 3:54 to play, but the Orediggers answered with three baskets by 6-foot-2 Courtney Stanton and pulled away for the win.

"We stalled out a little bit on offense, but we continued to battle back, and that is what we want to see," Jacobson said. "With a young team that is something we are working through. When you spread out your game so far, it is easy to get inconsistent with that."

Weiss led the Hardrockers with 17 points, while sophomore Bailey Johnson added 14 points. South Dakota Mines was just 16-of-56 from the field (9-of-24 3-pointers) and 11-of-14 from the line.