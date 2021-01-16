Orediggers pull away to beat Hardrockers

Colorado School of Mines overcame a strong third-quarter rally by South Dakota Mines to stop the Hardrockers 66-52 Saturday afternoon at Goodell Gymnasium.
The Hardrockers came back from an 11-point halftime deficit to cut the lead to two (44-42) going into the fourth, only to see the Orediggers regain the momentum in the fourth.
After playing their first seven games on the road in Colorado (another game was a forfeit), it was the home opener for the Hardrockers, who fell to 3-5 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 3-6 overall.
Colorado Mines moved to 5-2 in league play and 6-2 overall.
The game came down to playing well in two quarters for the Hardrockers, but in the other two quarters the Orediggers played much better.
Colorado Mines led 17-14 at the end of the first, but shut down South Dakota Mines 16-8 in the second for a 33-22 halftime lead.
"I thought we did a good job of executing in the two quarters (first and third), but we let their pressure get to us a little bit," Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said. "I think that kind of took us out of our offensive rhythm. We worked on it this weekend in practice, but usually the first thing to go when you start getting a little tired is thinking, using those things we talked about in practice."
After hitting just 7-of-32 from the field in the first two quarters, the Hardrockers started find their shooting eye, led by two 3-pointrers each by juniors Ryan Weiss and Anna Combalia. Senior Michaela Shaklee also nailed a trey.
Combalia's second 3 was a high bank at the buzzer to make it a 44-42 game going into the fourth.
The Hardrockers, however, might have run out of steam in the final 10 minutes as the Orediggers scored the first 11 points of the quarter, highlighted by five points from Liz Holter and four from Megan Van de Graaf.
Weiss hit her fifth 3-pointer of the game and Melissa Johnstone added a basket to cut the lead back down to nine with 3:54 to play, but the Orediggers answered with three baskets by 6-foot-2 Courtney Stanton and pulled away for the win.
"We stalled out a little bit on offense, but we continued to battle back, and that is what we want to see," Jacobson said. "With a young team that is something we are working through. When you spread out your game so far, it is easy to get inconsistent with that."
Weiss led the Hardrockers with 17 points, while sophomore Bailey Johnson added 14 points. South Dakota Mines was just 16-of-56 from the field (9-of-24 3-pointers) and 11-of-14 from the line.
Denali Pinto and Stanton led the Orediggers with 12 points each and Van de Graaf, also at 6-2, added 11 points. Colorado Mines was 21-of-48 from the field (4-of-13 3s), but were 20-of-27 from the line.
"I'm proud of our effort, I'm proud of our defensive effort," she said. "We just need to clean up sending them to the free throw line. Outside of that we did a pretty good job of defending and sticking to our game plan.
The Orediggers held a 22-10 advantage in the paint.
"I think as the game got on, I probably should have subbed more to have more legs towards the end because we weren't moving quite as quick as we did in the first three quarters to help," Jacobson said of the Orediggers scoring inside.
With a young team, Jacobson said working on their consistency will be a key for the Hardrockers to play with the better teams in the conference.
"It will take more games, more experience, more practices. We're getting there, but we still have a little bit of a hump to get over," she said.
South Dakota Mines will stay home this week with a couple of rivalry games, hosting Chadron State Thursday night and Black Hills State Saturday night. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.
"It's nice to be in our home gym and hopefully it pays off next week," Jacobson said.