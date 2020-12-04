Orediggers use big 3rd to stop 'Rocker women

A tough third quarter did in the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team, as Colorado School of Mines earned the 68-53 win over the Hardrockers Friday in Golden, Colo.

South Dakota Mines led 35-29 at halftime, but the Orediggers outscored the Hardrockers 25-7 in the third to take control and pick up the Rocky Mountain Conference win in the conference season opener for both schools.

The 'Rockers played well in the first two quarters, shooting 50 percent from the field (11-of-22), including 7-of-13 3-pointers.

But South Dakota Mines cooled off considerably in the second half, especially in the third (3-of-11) and the Orediggers took 54-41 lead going into the fourth.

For the game, the Hardrockers shot 41.3 percent from the field making good on 19-of-46 attempts, including a 9-of-22 performance from the 3-point line. The tacked on 6-10 on free throws and rounded up 39 rebounds.

The Orediggers were 26-of-64 from the field to shoot 40.6 percent, added 5-of-15 from downtown, converted 11-of-18 on free throws and came down with 31 rebounds.