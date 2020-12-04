Orediggers use big 3rd to stop 'Rocker women

A tough third quarter did in the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team, as Colorado School of Mines earned the 68-53 win over the Hardrockers Friday in Golden, Colo.
South Dakota Mines led 35-29 at halftime, but the Orediggers outscored the Hardrockers 25-7 in the third to take control and pick up the Rocky Mountain Conference win in the conference season opener for both schools.
The 'Rockers played well in the first two quarters, shooting 50 percent from the field (11-of-22), including 7-of-13 3-pointers.
But South Dakota Mines cooled off considerably in the second half, especially in the third (3-of-11) and the Orediggers took 54-41 lead going into the fourth.
For the game, the Hardrockers shot 41.3 percent from the field making good on 19-of-46 attempts, including a 9-of-22 performance from the 3-point line. The tacked on 6-10 on free throws and rounded up 39 rebounds.
The Orediggers were 26-of-64 from the field to shoot 40.6 percent, added 5-of-15 from downtown, converted 11-of-18 on free throws and came down with 31 rebounds.
Individually for SDM, Rapid City Central graduate Bailey Johnson led the way in her Hardrocker debut with 12 points and one steal, while Ryan Weiss, Anna Combalia and Madelyn Heiser all added seven points each.
The Orediggers, 2-0 overaall, were led in scoring by Ashley Steffeck with 15 points, followed by Courtney Stanton with 13 and Sammy Van Sickle 12.
The Hardrockers look to bounce back Saturday with a 2 p.m. match with Regis University in Denver.
Western rallies past Yellow Jackets
Western Colorado outscored the Black Hills State women 26-18 in the fourth quarter to earn an 81-74 win over the Yellow Jackets Friday night in Gunnison, Colo.
It was the season opener for both teams.
In a game that was tied 11 times, including at halftime at 36-all, the Yellow Jackets led after three quarters 56-55, but couldn't stop the Mountaineers and Hannah Cooper in the fourth quarter.
Coopers scored eight of her game-high 34 points in the fourth and Western Colorado led by six to eight points for much of the final seven minutes of the game. Jessie Erickson hit a 3-pointer early in the quarter to put the Mountaineers up and Taytem Coleman hit two straight 3-pointers to give Western a six-point advantage with 7:45 to play.
Cooper's 34 points and 10 rebounds overshadowed an outstanding performance by BHSU senior Morgan Ham, who scored 27 points in just 28 minutes, hitting 4-of-7 3-pointers.
Senior Racquel Wientjes added 19 points and seven rebounds. The Jackets were 22-of-57 from the field, but hit 9-of-18 3-pointers.
Emmery Wagstaff added 15 points for the Mountaineers and Coleman added 12 points. Western Colorado was 24-of-54 from the field and 7-of-19 from beyond the 3-point line. The Mountaineers hit 26-of-33 free throws, to 21-of-28 for Black Hills State.
Western also held a 39-32 rebounding edge.
BHSU returns to action Saturday at 4 p.m. at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.
Men
Colorado Mines rolls past cold-shooting Hardrockers
Colorado School of Mines, ranked 13th in the country, led the entire way and shut down an inexperienced South Dakota Mines team for a 70-49 win Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action in Golden, Colo.
The Orediggers, 2-0 and the No. 1 ranked team in the preseason RMAC coaches poll, held the Hardrockers to 39 percent shooting from the field and scored 34 points off of 22 SD Mines turnovers.
Colorado Mines scored the first eight points of the game, although Mines battled back to cut the lead to 13-12 on a layup by Brannagh Walsh. Colorado Mines responded with nine straight points and led 33-23 at halftime.
The Orediggers held the Hardrockers scoreless for a 5-minute, 36-second period midway in the second half to pull away, leading by as much as 23 points.
Colorado Mines used a balanced offensive attack with five players scoring in double figures, led by Austin Means with 15 points. Kobi Betts scored 12 points, followed by Brendan Sullivan with 11 and Ben Boone and Michael Glen with 10 points each.
The Orediggers were 27-of-54 from the field, although they hit just 3-of-15 3-pointers.
South Dakota Mines was just 16-of-41 from the field (5-of-20 3s), hitting 6-of-19 field goals in the second half.
Junior transfer Kolten Mortensen had a nice game in his Hardrocker debut with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Walsh and Brevin Walter both scored seven points for SD Mines.
The Hardrockers look to bounce back Saturday in Denver with a 4:30 matchup against Regis University.
