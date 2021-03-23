Oregon holds South Dakota to 9 1st-half points, cruise

SAN ANTONIO — The school that could have won the canceled women's NCAA Tournament last year stumbled into tournament this year with a whole new cast.

Except for Erin Boley and she made sure Oregon, which had lost five of six games, ended its funk.

Boley scored 22 points and the 23rd-ranked Ducks closed out the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament late Monday night with a sleeper, downing South Dakota 67-47.

"We said from the time we left Vegas, from the Pac-12 tournament, that we were going to turn this around and end this season strong," Bole said. "And I'm really really proud of this team. We came out and played so hard tonight."

The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break.

"We just felt that this was the kind of team that, if we were just going to stay back and play kind of soft defense, they were going to pick us apart," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. "So we had to be the aggressive team."