Organizations band together to search for missing woman

About 50 people spent Saturday searching for Susan Fast Eagle and others.

The Sahnish Scouts, an organization that publicizes and searches for missing Indigenous people, worked with Camp Mniluzahan Creek Patrol and AIM Grassroots in a search for Susan Fast Eagle of Rapid City and other missing persons. The group started the day with a prayer and sage smudging ceremony.

After members of Fast Eagle's family thanked the group for searching for her, organizers plotted spots where Fast Eagle was known to travel in Rapid City and divided the volunteers into smaller search groups.

Fast Eagle was last in contact with law enforcement on May 3 and there have been unconfirmed reports of her being seen May 13.

The weekend activities will continue Sunday morning with a 5K and fun run as well as a continued search from about noon to 6 p.m. Members of the Sahnish Scouts said the search area would likely expand to Red Shirt where Fast Eagle also has friends and family.

