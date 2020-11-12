Ortman leads Pride to 3rd straight 9A title

Canistota/Freeman got 253 yards rushing and two touchdowns from quarterback Tyce Ortman and their defense did the rest as the Pride captured their third straight Class 9A football championship with a 12-0 win over Warner Thursday night at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Pride took a 6-0 lead into the locker room at halftime on a 7-yard touchdown run by Ortman.
Canistota/Freeman took a 12-0 lead in the third on a 64-yard TD run by Ortman, and that was all they needed as the Monarchs failed to get on the board.
Along with his 253 yards rushing on 27 carries, Ortman was 5-of-11 passing for 42 yards. He accounted for 295 yards of the 340 total yards for Canistota/Freeman.
Jackson McNeil led the Monarchs with 44 yards rushing and freshman quarterback Hunter Cramer was 6-of-15 passing for 58 yards. Warner had 143 yards of offense.
9B
WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 32, DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY 14: The Warbirds won their first state title since the 2015 season.
Wolsey-Wessington jumped out to a 12-0 lead on a pair of touchdown runs by Eric Klanchnik — 14 and 10 yards — and led 18-0 at halftime after a 1-yard TD run by QB Corbin Haarmeyer.
The Cardinals got on the board in the third on a 45-yard TD pass from running back Connor Libis to Nic Gasper, but the Warbirds came back with two fourth-quarter scores — a 30-yard TD pass from Haarmeyer to Carson Zomer and a 1-yard TD run by reserve QB Marty Cohn.
Libis had another 45-yard TD pass, this one to Sam Palmer.
Gohn had 64 yards rushing, while Klanchnik added 61 yards and Haarmeyer 51 yards for the Warbirds. Haarmeyer was 14-of-16 passing for 173 yards.
Libis had a huge game for Dell Rapids St. Mary with 133 yards rushing and he was 9-of-13 passing for 123 yards.
9AA
PLATTE-GEDDES 42, HAMLIN 12: The Black Panthers rolled in the second half for the 9AA title.
Platte-Geddes led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from from halfback Grayson Hanson to running back Jackson Neuman.
The Black Panthers scored on the first play in the second half on a 31-yard TD pass from quarterback Kelby Vanderweff to tight end Jackson Olson, before the Chargers cut into the lead on a 50-yard TD pass from QB Xander Sheehan to fullback Cameron Thue.
Platte-Geddes took a 20-6 at halftime when Hanson scored on a 1-yard run. The Black Panthers led 23-6 going into the fourth on 22-yard field goal by Olson.
Platte-Geddes pulled away in the fourth on three more scores: a 50-yard pass from Vanderweff to Hanson, a 15-yard TD run by Hanson and a 31-yard touchdown run by Aiden Bultje.
Hamlin closed the scoring late on a 6-yard run by Luke Fraser.
Hanson had 75 yards rushing and the two scores for the Black Panthers, with Neuman adding 64 yards. Vanderweff was 5-of-9 passing for 139 yards and two TDs, with Hanson 2-of-2 for 13 yards and one score.
Fraser had 67 rushing to lead Hamlin, with Sheehan 6-of-14 passing for 104 yards.
