Ortman leads Pride to 3rd straight 9A title

Canistota/Freeman got 253 yards rushing and two touchdowns from quarterback Tyce Ortman and their defense did the rest as the Pride captured their third straight Class 9A football championship with a 12-0 win over Warner Thursday night at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Pride took a 6-0 lead into the locker room at halftime on a 7-yard touchdown run by Ortman.

Canistota/Freeman took a 12-0 lead in the third on a 64-yard TD run by Ortman, and that was all they needed as the Monarchs failed to get on the board.

Along with his 253 yards rushing on 27 carries, Ortman was 5-of-11 passing for 42 yards. He accounted for 295 yards of the 340 total yards for Canistota/Freeman.

Jackson McNeil led the Monarchs with 44 yards rushing and freshman quarterback Hunter Cramer was 6-of-15 passing for 58 yards. Warner had 143 yards of offense.

9B

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 32, DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY 14: The Warbirds won their first state title since the 2015 season.

Wolsey-Wessington jumped out to a 12-0 lead on a pair of touchdown runs by Eric Klanchnik — 14 and 10 yards — and led 18-0 at halftime after a 1-yard TD run by QB Corbin Haarmeyer.