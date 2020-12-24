Outdoor industry gives state's economy a boost during pandemic

In South Dakota, more than 96% of the GFP Wildlife Division’s $58.5 million budget consists of either license sales revenue or federal grants derived from excise taxes levied on guns, ammunition and fishing equipment.

In South Dakota, the sale of fishing licenses in 2020 outstripped the state’s three-year average of license sales by more than 33,000. In all, South Dakotans bought more than 170,000 fishing licenses during 2020; the three-year average for resident fishing license sales was 137,012.

Meanwhile, resident small-game hunting license sales beat the three-year average by more than 4,700 for a total of 87,319 licenses sold in 2020. The three-year average for resident small-game hunting license sales was 82,597. The number of deer hunting licenses South Dakota issues is preset based on deer populations and does not fluctuate due to hunter demand.

Lacy Elrod was one of the thousands of new and returning hunters in South Dakota in 2020. She spent several unusually warm November afternoons in the Black Hills National Forest hunting for a white-tailed deer to feed her family.

“I’m very passionate about conservation, so this is a really great way for me to participate in conservation as well as to help manage populations,” said Elrod, director of the GFP Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City.