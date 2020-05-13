Outdoornews

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GFP offers free park entrance and

free fishing To celebrate summer

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is holding one of the traditional rites of spring, the Open House and Free Fishing Weekend Friday through Sunday.

The promotion grants free park entrance and free fishing statewide for both residents and nonresidents. Fishing regulations and limits as well as camping fees still apply.

While the customary park programming is still on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, parks will still be offering online fun through the Department and specific park social media channels.

“Open House and Free Fishing Weekend is a time-honored tradition in South Dakota,” said State Parks Director Scott Simpson. “It’s a great opportunity for folks to shake off the cobwebs, check out the parks, and participate in their favorite outdoor activity. Our parks are a great place to social distance, and we all deserve some quality time in the outdoors.”

Simpson also stated that visitors will start seeing some normalcy in available amenities such as showers, bathrooms and fish cleaning stations.