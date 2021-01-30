Outside shooting powers Harrisburg girls past Central

Against a squad with only one loss on the season, the Rapid City Central girls' basketball team made a valiant effort in its quest for an upset.
Through the first half of Saturday’s clash with Harrisburg, and for much of the third quarter, the Cobblers hung tough with the Tigers and kept things close. In the end, however, Harrisburg’s 3-point efficiency was just too much, as it went 13 of 26 from beyond the arc and hit eight in the second half to capture a 60-45 win at Naasz Gym.
Central head coach Allan Bertram said his squad played well for four quarters.
“That’s an 11-1 team for a reason, and every time we happened to make a mistake on the defensive end of the floor, they hit a big shot,” he said of Harrisburg. “When you have a team shooting 50% from the 3-point line on 26 attempts, and most of those were contested, that’s legit.”
Jordon Heckert scored 12 points for the Cobblers on 5 of 12 shooting and added five rebounds, while Sadie Glade came off the bench and tallied 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting. Central (6-7) shot 35.7% from the floor.
Brecli Honner earned a game-high 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, while Carolyn Haar chipped in 11 points. Harrisburg (12-1) ended with a 52.4% shooting rate.
“I felt we did a lot of really good things. I thought it was the best effort that we’ve had for four quarters of basketball, in regards to our fire and how hard we worked,” Bertram said. “It gave us a chance to have a chance.”
The Tigers grabbed an early 9-2 lead thanks to a trio of 3-pointers to get their outside game going in the first quarter. Morgan Sullivan responded with own 3 and a jump shot on back-to-back possessions before Heckert scored off an offensive rebound to cut the Cobblers’ deficit to one at 10-9. In the final minute of the frame, Josie Hill got a hook shot to fall and Denna Smith converted on a free-throw attempt to level the contest 12-12 after one.
Glade started the second quarter with a go-ahead 3-pointer, but Central’s lead was short-lived as Haar answered with a 3-point play to put Harrisburg back in front. Two 3s from the Tigers, before and after Heckert stole a pass and scored an easy bucket, helped them stretch their lead out to six before Glade drilled a second perimeter jumper to make it a three-point contest at halftime.
“They struggled with the press, and because of that it slowed the game down. It was taking them eight, nine seconds to get the ball across half court,” Bertram said of the Harrisburg offense. “It got them out of rhythm. It allowed us to get the pace of the game where we needed it to be at.”
Honner drained two of her team’s four 3-pointers in the third quarter as Harrisburg was able to extend its lead to nine and hold a 42-33 advantage heading into the final period, but Heckert kept things manageable as she picked up six of Central’s eight points in the frame.
The Tigers eventually increased their margin to double digits with a basket with 6:44 remaining in regulation, then followed it up with back-to-back 3s from Haar and Hannah Eide for a 50-33 lead. Julie Valandra drilled a 3 and Glade tallied a hook shot to get the Cobblers’ deficit back down to 15, but that’s as far as they’d get as Harrisburg collected two more shots from deep to secure the win.
“It’s no secret how good they are, and I thought we did a great job in the 1-2-2 zone tonight,” Bertram said. “We covered up their shooters well, they just hit some tough shots. Hats off to them, that’s what good teams do.”
Central begins a four-game road stand Friday against Watertown.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the second half where we just didn’t knock down shots,” Bertram said. “So it comes down to being able to make shots when you’re open, and that’s something we have to be able to do against really good basketball teams.”