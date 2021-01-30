Outside shooting powers Harrisburg girls past Central

“I felt we did a lot of really good things. I thought it was the best effort that we’ve had for four quarters of basketball, in regards to our fire and how hard we worked,” Bertram said. “It gave us a chance to have a chance.”

The Tigers grabbed an early 9-2 lead thanks to a trio of 3-pointers to get their outside game going in the first quarter. Morgan Sullivan responded with own 3 and a jump shot on back-to-back possessions before Heckert scored off an offensive rebound to cut the Cobblers’ deficit to one at 10-9. In the final minute of the frame, Josie Hill got a hook shot to fall and Denna Smith converted on a free-throw attempt to level the contest 12-12 after one.

Glade started the second quarter with a go-ahead 3-pointer, but Central’s lead was short-lived as Haar answered with a 3-point play to put Harrisburg back in front. Two 3s from the Tigers, before and after Heckert stole a pass and scored an easy bucket, helped them stretch their lead out to six before Glade drilled a second perimeter jumper to make it a three-point contest at halftime.