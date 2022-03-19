 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Owanka man dies in Pennington County accident

  • 0
Crash Logo

An Owanka man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of New Underwood.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Buick Envision was southbound on 171st Avenue when it crossed the center line, went into the north ditch and eventually came to rest in an adjacent field.

Gary Oldert, the 76-year-old driver, was transported to a Rapid City hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News