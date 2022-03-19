Owanka man dies in Pennington County accident

An Owanka man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of New Underwood.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Buick Envision was southbound on 171st Avenue when it crossed the center line, went into the north ditch and eventually came to rest in an adjacent field.

Gary Oldert, the 76-year-old driver, was transported to a Rapid City hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

