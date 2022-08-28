Owen Cass, Sturgis throttle Central for first win over Cobblers in 12 years

Sturgis Brown steamrolled Rapid City Central 38-0 in the Rushmore Bowl on Saturday at O’Harra Stadium to win its first season-opener since 2017.

It also marked the Scoopers’ first win over the Cobblers since they claimed a 35-21 victory in 2010.

Sturgis exploded offensively for 391 yards of total offense with solid play by quarterback Owen Cass and wide receiver Tyan Buus.

“I’m not as surprised with our offensive explosion,” head coach Chris Koletzky said. “I saw it in practice. We split up our boys and get competitive and our offense is hard to stop. It’s good to see that our offense came out and had a night like that.”

Cass connected with Buus for three first-half touchdowns of 95, 57 and 12 yards. The 32-0 halftime deficit proved too much for the Cobblers to overcome.

Central managed 140 yards of total offense on the night with 79 yards through the air and 61 yards rushing.

“We just couldn’t find the end zone,” Central head coach Neal Cruce said. “We’re just not a very good football team right now and the only person that is responsible for that is me. I’m responsible for this football program.”

Cass finished the night 17 of 28 passing for 354 yards and four touchdowns. Buus hauled in seven of those passes for 197 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Koletzky said it should be no surprise that the two most productive Scoopers on Friday night are also close friends off the field. Cass said that tight bond extends throughout the entire locker room.

“I’m really good friends with pretty much all of my teammates and it makes everything a lot easier,” the senior said. “It’s a lot easier to know what you’re doing and what your teammates are doing, when you know you can trust them. They’re going to get the job done.”

Buus’s three scoring plays went for 95, 57 and 12 yards but his favorite touchdown of the night was not the longest one.

On the junior’s 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter he spun through one defender and broke another tackle to reach the end zone and give the Scoopers an 18-0 lead with 10 minutes and 19 seconds left in the half.

“My favorite was probably the one where I had to break two tackles to score, but they all felt good,” Buus said.

Sturgis returns to action Friday against Mitchell in the Kernel Bowl at Joe Quintal Field.

Cruce said the Cobblers made adjustments to slow down Cass and Buus at halftime, but it was too late.

“Those guys have been playing together for a long time,” Cruce said. “We made a late adjustment on it and played them a lot better at the start of the second half. We made some adjustments but we have a lot of things we need to work on.”

Central quarterback Ryan Wetch struggled in the just over two quarters of work. The junior completed 6 of 16 passes for 55 yards with one interception that Reese Jacobs returned 9 yards for a Scoopers touchdown.

Cruce said Wetch broke a bone in his elbow before the start of fall camp and it affected the second-year starter’s confidence in the season opener.

In the second half, Cruce pulled Wetch to prevent any further damage to the elbow and freshman Riley Casey entered the contest. He completed 4 of 12 passes for 24 yards with one interception.

“Like any program, we are going to let those two guys battle it out,” Cruce said. “In the end I’m sure we’ll play both of them. But we wanted to make sure there wasn’t anything going on with Wetch’s injury and make sure we don’t sacrifice anything for the rest of the season.”

Central returns to action Friday against Sioux Falls Lincoln at Howard Wood Field.