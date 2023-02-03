A stunningly modern 204,000-square-foot facility rising against the skyline of west Rapid City will open its doors to serve the medical needs of the Indigenous community on Monday.

Oyate Health Center, under the administration of the Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board, is finally complete after two-and-a-half years of steady construction. In 2019, the Oglala Sioux, Cheyenne River Sioux, and Rosebud Sioux Tribes reclaimed the right to provide health care services in Rapid City back from the Indian Health Service.

Officials say the massive complex stands as a reminder of tribal sovereignty.

"What Oyate Health Center symbolizes is a new era of tribally managed health care, and it's reflective of tribes embracing sovereignty and taking ownership of future health care," said Jerilyn Church, president/CEO, Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board. "We pay homage to our ancestors that were a part of the old facility, and we look forward with hopefulness for generations to come."

Centered on land with a tumultuous past, the modern silhouette stands in stark juxtaposition to the storied buildings that dot the massive and historic Sioux San Campus.

The Rapid City Indian Boarding School opened its doors on the same land in 1898, closing for good in the mid-1930s as the tuberculosis crisis gained steam. The existing clinic buildings were constructed and opened in 1938, with the Bureau of Indian Affairs operating it as a tuberculosis hospital for Native Americans.

Ownership transferred to the Indian Health Service in 1955 and IHS continued to operate the facility until the tribes took over in 2019.

The Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board broke ground on the roughly $120 million project in August 2020. Rapid City-based Scull Construction partnered with Oklahoma-based Flintco to complete the project, moving 70,000-cubic-yards of earth in the process.

Church said they were mostly on budget, just above the $116 million originally slated for the center, with the difference coming from the purchase of MRI machines that had originally been removed from the budget.

On Friday, while walking through the clean corridors and past large windows, dozens of workers could be seen — construction laborers putting in the last touches, and Oyate staff moving computers and supplies.

Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board Communications Director Brandon Ecoffey said they'll have a massive moving "party" on Saturday, moving equipment, setting up computers, and making sure everything is ready to go Monday morning.

"We're still serving our community. I'm really proud of how our team has prepared for this move in that there really isn't going to be much of a break in services," Church said. "For the most part, it's going to be a — fingers crossed — pretty smooth transition into the new facility."

Church described improvements since taking control in 2019, including the development of an operational system that's patient-focused, dramatically increasing the number of people they see and connecting them with the services they need.

With all the new space, Oyate will expand primary care while continuing to partner with other organizations to increase access to specialty care.

"So cardiology is one of them, ophthalmology is another, and what that will allow our relatives to do is not to have to wait hopefully too long for referrals out somewhere, they'll be able to get that specialty care here," Church said.

Oyate will implement an integrated model of care that's centered on the patient themselves. Church said it's not like a typical hospital, where patients travel from room to room for blood work, nurses or check-in.

Church said each patient will have their own team — the same nurse, the same doctor, the same pharmacist — and if they need transportation, even the same driver. The goal is to keep the same people around each individual, personalizing their care and bringing that care to them — not the other way around, she said.

When fully staffed, the campus will employ more than 600 people. Despite hiring difficulties across many workplaces, Church believes Oyate has a distinct advantage.

"It's compassionate care. It's person-centered, not only for our relatives that we serve, but also recognizing that our staff serve some of the most vulnerable families -- families with some of the highest needs," she said. "So in order to be fully present and give 110%, we like to think that we're here for our staff too, and create an environment where they feel supported as well."

In addition to serving the local Indigenous community, Oyate Health will be a regional hub for the upper Plains area. Ecoffey said 22% of their patients come from outside of Pennington County.

Elements of local geography are reflected in the architecture and design of the environmentally conscious building, from neutral, natural colors to reflections of the granite peaks. A dazzling star, elevated nearly three-stories off the ground, caps the rotunda with an iconic symbol frequently reflected in Indigenous artwork. It's mirrored with a mosaic star on the floor and surrounded by a sleek, winding staircase.

Indigenous culture is tied to the building's design and name. That culture also moves to how the facility operated — right down to what staff members call their patients.

"We refer to our users as 'relatives,' and we do that because we want to recognize that anyone that comes to us for care, we treat as if they're our own family," Church said. "When you're caring for your aunties or your uncles or your little nieces or nephews, there's a whole level and another level of endearment that we have for them and we hope that comes across — and I think it does."

The walls will soon be adorned with designs from Indigenous artists. Ecoffey said there are 60 different places identified for artwork, including four large murals.

Oyate is to be a safe place, Church said, with relative-focused health care surrounded by a facility that reflects culture, familiarity and spirituality.

"What we are embracing here is wellness, not only from the physical standpoint, but we support and recognize that our emotional well being — our spiritual well being — is such an important part of our overall wellness," she said.

"When our relatives come into this building, they'll recognize that which is familiar to them and as a reminder that this is a safe place. This is a place where their whole being will be recognized and addressed and be a part of their wellness journey."

The old buildings, which are owned and controlled by the Indian Health Service, are slated for demolition in the coming months. It's a contentious topic; Church said they've talked with IHS officials and are hopeful that individuals will get the chance to pay homage to those sites before they're removed.

With the project checked off the to-do list, the Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board will look forward for new ways to serve the community, Church said.

"We're already recognizing that at the growth that we've been experiencing, it won't be long until we outgrow this facility," she said. "One of the things that we have on the horizon after everything is settled here and folks are moved in is renovating the LaCrosse [Street] location for more of our community-based services."

While the Oyate Health Center opens Monday, an official grand opening is slated for 11 a.m. Feb. 25. Church said local tribal government officials and representatives from the federal government are planning to attend the Feb. 25 ceremony.