Paben named CSC head men's hoops coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron State College athletics director Joel R. Smith announced Thursday the hiring of Shane Paben as the school's next head men's basketball coach.

"We are excited to have Shane Paben be our next men's basketball coach," said Smith. "He is a seasoned coach with years of coaching and academic achievements. We believe he will build on our foundation and lead the Eagles to success in the RMAC."

Paben's previous coaching stop was at Bellevue University, just outside of Omaha, where he led the Bruins to 10 consecutive NAIA tournaments, 10 straight regular season conference titles, and six conference tournament titles in 11 seasons. His teams finished nationally ranked each season. Paben brings a career head coaching record of 275-100.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to join Chadron State," said Paben. "It's a tremendous place to coach, with a wealth of possibilities for success. Hopefully I can build a successful program and lead us to the NCAA tournament."

The four-time conference coach of the year has mentored 20 First Team All-Conference players, 10 who received honorable mention, six conference Newcomers of the Year, four Defensive Players of the Year, and two Most Valuable Players. In addition, his players have received eight All-America awards and four for All-America honorable mention.