Pacheco walks off with PBR title in Deadwood

For the fifth time in the 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast season, 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) stood atop the Can-Am Cage victorious. Pacheco made the most of this afternoon in Deadwood with his chance to pick up points in the 2021 PBR championship race on injured world No. 1 rider Jose Vitor Leme.

To punctuate his 3-for-3 weekend at the historic Deadwood Events Complex in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Pacheco delivered a walk-off 90-point ride to win the PBR Monster Energy Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires.

To begin Sunday afternoon of the two-day event, the 27-year-old Brazilian phenom was paired against Air Tight Alibi in Round 2. Launching from the chutes, Pacheco was in complete control. The 86.75-point ride score punched his ticket to the championship round.

Pacheco then selected Medicine Man as his opponent in the championship round.

Despite a few setbacks in the chutes and being pushed to the last ride of the day, Pacheco was his normal stone-faced self and ready for his matchup. The South Dakota crowd braced for the possibility of a walk-off win on the last ride of the day.