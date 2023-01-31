Pageant raises $1,500 for Make-A-Wish

Contestants in South Dakota’s annual Global United Pageant have a mission to do good and help make wishes come true.

The Global United Pageant is a philanthropic program that works every year to help raise funds for childhood cancer research. Only 4% of federal funding goes to researching childhood cancers, according to the Center for Childhood Cancer Research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The pageant was founded 11 years ago out of a desire to raise awareness about childhood cancer and funds for research.

Every Global United titleholder’s crown includes a gold ribbon to represent childhood cancer awareness. In South Dakota, each year’s pageant donates 100% of its proceeds to the South Dakota & Montana chapter of Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish fulfills wishes for children with critical illnesses such as cancer. In fiscal year 2022, the Montana and South Dakota chapter of Make-A-Wish granted 81 wishes.

Global United’s 2023 South Dakota pageant had its most successful year yet in supporting Make-A-Wish. The pageant, held Jan. 14 in Sturgis, attracted 20 contestants and raised $1,504 for Make-A-Wish, according to Christie White, one of the South Dakota Global United pageant directors.

According to the Make-A-Wish organization, fulfilling wishes gives kids much more than a fun day and a happy memory. Research shows a wish granted can give kids the strength to fight against and even overcome a critical illness. A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits and encourages the belief in the impossible.

The pageant’s mission to fight childhood cancer is what attracted White to become one of the South Dakota directors, and it’s part of what draws contestants as well. White and Hope Short are the South Dakota co-directors of the Global United Pageant.

Global United Pageants have divisions for female and male contestants as young as age 1 to adults, and South Dakota’s Global United Pageant is open to contestants from the entire state.

This year’s pageant was the largest yet since the South Dakota pageants began. This year was also the first that the pageant attracted male participants.

“We’re not your typical pageant. We’re not glitz and glam. These (contestants) do a lot of community service,” White said, who previously was involved with another pageant organization.

“I love Global United because it means so much more. They’re making a difference,” she said.

The pageant itself is just one way contestants and title holders contribute to their communities and philanthropic causes. Each contestant participates in one community service project a month, and contestants have fundraised for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which raises money for childhood cancer research.

Contestants also have raised money for local families whose children had cancer. In one exceptional instance, the Global United Pageant contestants even got to fulfill a Make-A-Wish request by putting on a princess tea party for a local girl, White said. Contestants also perform a variety of community service tasks as diverse as being crossing guards in downtown Rapid City to handing out food at Feeding South Dakota events to making blankets for the local Children’s Miracle Network.

Every Global United Pageant ultimately is about developing character and confidence, along with community service.

On pageant day, contestants go through an interview process with three judges and compete in three themed fashion categories – black and gold, personality and evening wear.

“What Hope and I want the contestants to understand is we want to give them confidence, to be game changers. It’s not a crown that sits on the shelf,” White said. “We want these contestants to understand self-respect and show them how important it is to go out in the community and do for others. There’s always someone less fortunate.”

Whether contestants are preparing for college interviews or job interviews, White said one of the pageant goals is to help contestants become comfortable and confident talking to people. One of her great joys is seeing contestants come out of their shells.

“That’s what we want is to give contestants confidence, to go out in the world and know there’s nothing stopping you,” White said.

To learn more about South Dakota’s Global United Pageant, email sdglobalunited@gmail.com or go to globalunitedpageant.org for more information about the organization.