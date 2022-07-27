Palmer Jacobs throws gem to lead Hardhats to first-round state tournament win

Harrisburg Post 45 had all the momentum in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday night.

After cutting down a four-run deficit to two in the previous frame, the Tigers began the fifth with a leadoff walk, primed to level the score.

But a key throw-down to second from Rapid City Post 22 catcher Jacob Solano, who only moments earlier had struck out looking at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, to get the runner trying to steal cleared the bases for starter Palmer Jacobs.

“He doesn’t throw him out, they might have something going, but he throws him out,” Hardhats head coach Kelvin Torve said. “This was after he had a bad at-bat the previous inning. He flushed that and put a dime on second base and got us out of the inning.”

Jacobs, Post 22’s ace, never put another runner on base after that, retiring the final four batters he faced to finish off a complete game, two-hitter to lead the Hardhats to a 4-2 victory in the first round of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament on his home field of Fitzgerald Stadium.

“There are two words for what won this game tonight, and they’re Palmer Jacobs,” Torve said. “He was fantastic. He threw strikes, was efficient, seven innings and the pitch count, he was fantastic.”

Jacobs said his performance on the mound was among his career bests.

“That one felt great. I’d say it’s definitely top three,” he said. “It just feels good to get that first win.”

Post 22, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, will play No. 3 Mitchell Post 18 in the second round at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Mitchell beat the Hardhats 13-0 in six innings back on June 4, and topped Rapid City Post 320 4-1 in the first round Wednesday.

The responsibilities for Jacobs in this year’s state tournament are likely over and out of his hands. Ending with 105 pitches, four days of rest are now required per American Legion Baseball rules. The state tournament championship game is slated for Sunday.

Jacobs collected eight strikeouts and five walks in the gem, throwing 52% first-pitch strikes and 54% total strikes. After a pair of 20-plus pitch innings he had 83 through five frames, but finished the complete game with 12 and 10-pitch innings.

“I felt like I was efficient most of the game,” he said. “There were a couple times I caught myself falling behind, and managed to get myself out of it, so I felt pretty good about it.”

Jacobs also had the support of a mistake-free defensive unit out on Dave Ploof Field. The Hardhats (37-23 overall, 19-3 in South Dakota) committed no errors, made dynamite throws across the infield to get runners out at first and sealed up the outfield.

“The last few days in practice we’ve really tried to talk about playing state championship baseball,” Torve said. “And we did that today defensively.”

At the plate, Post 22 was looking for competitive at-bats and often found them, as 31% of plate appearances took five pitches or more. Harrison Good recorded the only multi-hit performance, going 2 for 2 with a run, while Dylon Marsh collected two RBIs, both on a double, and Solano tallied a triple. The Hardhats finished with six hits, six walks and seven strikeouts among two pitchers (Maddox Plack, four innings; Lucas Crichton, two innings) faced.

“We had competitive at-bats tonight for the most part. I was pleased with that,” Torve said. “We had a couple late that I didn’t really like, but we had enough competitive at-bats that we won the ballgame. When it’s state tournament time, all you want to do is have one more run than the opposing team.”

Post 22 broke a scoreless game in the third when Marsh sliced a two-out, 1-1 pitch into left field that stayed in fair territory and sent home Mars Sailer from second and Good from first to make it 2-0.

The Hardhats doubled their lead in the fourth when Solano, following a leadoff walk drawn by Jed Jenson, found the left-centerfield gap on an 0-2 pitch for an RBI-triple, then Solano was plated on an RBI sacrifice-fly from Zeke Farlee to right field to make it 4-0.

The Tigers (17-16 overall, 11-8 in South Dakota) picked up their first hit of the game off Jacobs in the fifth, collecting a pair of runs on a one-out, two-run double into the left-center gap.

The Hardhats had a chance to open the contest wide open in the bottom-half of the frame when they loaded the bases with one gone, but back-to-back strikeouts looking by Jenson and Solano, on 2-2 and 3-2 counts, respectively, ended the threat.

After Solano’s clutch throw-down at second in the sixth, Jacobs took care of business from there, recording the final four outs of the game and only facing one three-ball count along the way.

“In the fifth he gave up two runs, but he came right back and competed. That’s what we ask our guys to do here and that’s what he did,” Torve said. “He flushes anything bad that happens and he competes with the next pitch, and that’s what he did.”

South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament

First-round scores

No. 1 Brookings Post 74 6, No. 9 Pierre Post 8 5 (eight innings)

No. 5 Sioux Falls Post 15 East 14, No. 4 Brandon Valley Posy 131 2 (five innings)

No. 3 Mitchell Post 18 4, No. 6 Rapid City Post 320 1

No. 2 Rapid City Post 22 4, Harrisburg Post 45 2