Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the serious competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months.

Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday.

"Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room," Paton said. "He's a talented player and leader who's had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he's going to compete and do everything he can to help us win."

Paton might not be done, either.

The Broncos own the ninth overall selection Thursday night and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively.