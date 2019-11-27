Festival of Lights organizers and Rapid City Police Department continue to monitor the weather and hope the severe weather that is forecast for the area does not impact our parade.
To ensure the safety of those attending and participating in the parade, organizers have determined that if the Rapid City Police Department issues a “No Travel” advisory, the parade will be canceled.
"We realize that many have invested a great deal of time, effort, and money into making floats that showcase their businesses and help spread the holiday spirit. We also know that attending the parade and seeing the floats is a tradition for many of the families in our community," a press release said.
You have free articles remaining.
In the event that the 2019 Festival of Lights parade does cancel because of a no travel advisory, a static parade will be held at the Rushmore Mall on Sunday, Dec. 8.
For additional information, please contact Connie Olson, Festival of Lights Chair at 605.381.4204