Parik returns to rush from AHL

The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday in a roster adjustment that goaltender Lukas Parik has been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL Ontario Reign.

Parik was recalled by the Reign on March 26 and appeared in one game in relief during this stint in the AHL. Overall this season with Ontario, he is 3-0-1-0 with a 3.77 goals against average and .881 save percentage.

The rookie goaltender is 13-7-3-4 with the Rush this season with a 2.57 GAA and .920 save percentage.

Forward Colton Leiter heads to IR having last skated on Saturday in Utah. The first-year pro has appeared in 54 games as both a center and a defenseman and has 10 goals and 11 assists.

The Rush hit the ice on Thursday for the first of three games this week against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Thursday’s puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

