Parik wins 4th consecutive game as Rush tally 2nd straight OT win

Lukas Parik was given his second straight start between the pipes Friday night, and for the second straight game, his performance helped get the Rapid City Rush to overtime.

The young goaltender stopped 29 shots over more than 63 minutes on the ice before leading goal-scorer Stephen Baylis potted the overtime game-winner to give the Rush a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks in Independence, Missouri.

Parik recorded his fourth straight win as Rapid City (6-6-1) claimed its second consecutive overtime victory to move its record back to .500.

The Rush got on the board in the first period when a wrister from Christian Evers was turned away, but the rebound landed right in front Brett Gravelle, who buried the puck short side for a power-play goal at 2:07 to make it 1-0.

Kansas City (6-8-1) answered in the middle frame when Lane Scheidl leveled the contest with a goal at 2:28. Greg Moro followed later in the period with a go-ahead goal for the Mavericks at 16:40.

Kansas City built their advantage to scores when John Schiavo scored at 2:28 to give his team a 3-1 lead, but Rapid City responded with a pair of goals.

Gabriel Chabot finished a one-timer from the slot at 4:36 on a diving pass by Jake Wahlin from behind the net, then Chabot stuffed in a rebound from close range at 13:03 to even things at 3-3.

Baylis tallied the winner 3:38 into overtime on a wrister from the high slot past the glove-side of a screened Mavericks goalie.

The Rush will return to Kansas for two games against the Wichita Thunder (7-5-1) on Saturday and Sunday.

