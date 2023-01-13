Park officials: No legal or ecosystem basis to keep horses, cattle at Teddy Roosevelt

BISMARCK, N.D. — The National Park Service says there is no legal basis to keep horses and longhorn cattle that roam freely in the North and South Units of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Officials during a Thursday night virtual public meeting that included about 160 participants also said there is no ecosystem benefit to keeping livestock in the western North Dakota park.

“There really is no clear basis to support livestock at the park and to put it directly, we are charged with paying tribute to Theodore Roosevelt’s conservation legacy, not his ranching legacy,” Park Superintendent Angie Richman said. “His conservation legacy grew from a desire to protect and preserve land and ecosystems as close to their natural state as possible before the impacts of colonization.”

Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the North Dakota Badlands before moving on to the White House. He founded the Boone and Crockett Club, a hunting and habitat conservation group that still exists today.

The park is looking at three alternatives to address the livestock herds and consider the role that they have on native species and the prairie ecosystem. The options include eliminating or reducing the horses and cattle.

Park Director of Resource Management and Science Blake McCann said management of the cattle is guided by a 1970 plan, and the wild horse herd has been managed by a 1978 environmental assessment. He said the animals were introduced "to represent a historic scene."

“However, recent legal review through our planning process has revealed that there is no legal basis in park enabling legislation or NPS policy that allows for livestock to occur at Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” McCann said, adding that the park "was created to preserve native wildlife and natural systems.”

The first alternative would reduce the horse herd from 186 animals to 35-60.

The second alternative, which would remove all livestock within two years, would include live capture of the horses; American Indian tribes would be given first opportunity to receive them. Those not taken would be given to other groups or sold to the public. The cattle would be gathered, donated to authorized groups or sold them to the public.

The third alternative involves capturing the horses, giving tribes first opportunity to purchase them, implanting contraception to prevent future breeding, and allowing the reduced herd of non-reproductive horses to live out their lives in the park. Cattle would be gathered and donated to groups or sold to the public.

Participants in Thursday's meeting were able to submit written questions, and park officials answered them during the meeting. Some people argue that the horses are considered historically significant and question if there's evidence that shows the nonnative species are impacting the ecosystem. They also wonder if removing the horses would impact tourism.

Richman said, “It’s not really about declining native species as much as it is about allowing for adaptability and for some resilience for our native species with the impacts of climate change that they’re going to be seeing on the landscape."

McCann added, "We know that they (horses and cattle) are out of place in terms of the ecosystem ... There is a certain amount of forage that’s going to those animals and not available to native wildlife.”

People can comment on the alternatives until Jan. 31.

An environmental assessment planned for the spring will look at the impacts the three alternatives would have on the park, including economic impact especially for businesses in nearby Medora and surrounding communities.

A decision on the livestock should come by the end of summer.